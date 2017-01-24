Nor'easter leaves flooding, beach erosion at Jersey shore

The nor'easter has moved out, but it has left a lasting impact behind, especially along the Jersey shore.On Tuesday, North Wildwood Police released a photo showing the extreme beach erosion there.Meanwhile, on Long Beach Island, the Action Cam was on a flooded 9th Street coming onto the island in Ship Bottom. It was one of many streets covered in water."It's messed up man, it's like driving through four feet of water is no good for the truck. The salt water is ruining them," said Alphonse Stallings of Bayville.The remnants of the nor'easter continued dumping rain on the island all day. And water from high tide Tuesday morning never completely drained."The water has nowhere to go, that's part of the problem. It's high in the bay and it's coming over bulkheads in the bay, so the water has nowhere to drain," said Mark Pino of the Ship Bottom Business Administration.The storm tore apart Holgate's newly replenished beaches, leaving a 15 foot high cliff at the island's southern tip. The storm claimed over 100 feet of beach, roughly 75,000 cubic yards of sand."What we're going to do is we're going to bring it in, make it safe for the public. We'll bring in a couple bulldozers and we'll knock it down and grade it back out," said Andy Baran of Long Beach Twp. Public Works.At Kappler's Pharmacy in Beach Haven, they found flood water inside the store Tuesday morning, but quickly recovered. The pharmacy had to be gutted after Sandy hit, but they thought ahead."Guys that did the floor pitched it so the water runs out, so it worked! The water came in three feet and ran back out," said Sandy Ciarcelli.On the next barrier island north in Ortley Beach, the dune that was there has disappeared, chewed away by waves all the way back to the boardwalk."I hate to say we are getting used to it, but every time we have a nor'easter this happens, and then we have to go and replenish the dune system," said Paul Daley of Toms River Emergency Management.The damage in Ortley is expected to cost the town some $1 million just to replace the sand.