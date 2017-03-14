Nor'easter leaves icy coating in parts of Philly

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1800051" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Action News reporter Jeff Chirico found a coating of ice in West Mount Airy amid the nor'easter.

Couple inches of snow in West Mt. Airy. Sleet falling now. @6abc pic.twitter.com/wWUIHlRH22 — Jeff Chirico (@JeffChirico) March 14, 2017

The overnight snow changed into sleet early Tuesday morning in Philadelphia, leaving an icy coating in some spots.However, that sleet was changing back to snow by late morning.Action News reporter Jeff Chirico said the change from snow to sleet began around 4 a.m., after a few inches of snow had already fallen.That changeover helped reduce the amount of potential snow in the city.Reporting from the West Mount Airy section, Jeff noted that Germantown Avenue had visible blacktop at one point, only to be covered by sleet and ice.By 10 a.m., however, snowflakes started falling again.A nearby street light was coated in ice by 10 a.m.------