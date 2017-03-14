WEATHER

Nor'easter leaves icy coating in parts of Philly

EMBED </>More News Videos

Action News reporter Jeff Chirico found heavy, wet snow in Mt. Airy. (WPVI)

By
WEST MOUNT AIRY (WPVI) --
The overnight snow changed into sleet early Tuesday morning in Philadelphia, leaving an icy coating in some spots.

However, that sleet was changing back to snow by late morning.

Action News reporter Jeff Chirico said the change from snow to sleet began around 4 a.m., after a few inches of snow had already fallen.
EMBED More News Videos

Action News reporter Jeff Chirico found a coating of ice in West Mount Airy amid the nor'easter.



That changeover helped reduce the amount of potential snow in the city.

Reporting from the West Mount Airy section, Jeff noted that Germantown Avenue had visible blacktop at one point, only to be covered by sleet and ice.



By 10 a.m., however, snowflakes started falling again.

A nearby street light was coated in ice by 10 a.m.

------
Related Topics:
weatherphiladelphia newssnowNorthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Snow, wind, and sleet in western suburban neighborhoods
Nor'easter brings day off for some, work for others in Delco
Tens of thousands of power outages across the area
Snow accumulating in Lehigh County
Fallen trees, coating of ice in Del. due to nor'easter
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Powerful nor'easter hitting the area
Action News 3pm LIVE UPDATE
Philly snow emergency in effect; city offices to open
Snow accumulating in Lehigh County
Nor'easter causes road flooding at Jersey shore
Center City returning to normal after nor'easter
Nor'easter brings day off for some, work for others in Delco
Show More
Snow, wind, and sleet in western suburban neighborhoods
Nor'easter hits Jersey shore with high winds
Tens of thousands of power outages across the area
DelDOT plow truck crashes in Newark
Fallen trees, coating of ice in Del. due to nor'easter
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Nor'easter brings day off for some, work for others in Delco
Snow, wind, and sleet in western suburban neighborhoods
Nor'easter hits Jersey shore with high winds
More Video