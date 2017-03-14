WEATHER

Nor'easter takes down trees, causing problems in Delaware

A homeowner in North Wilmington, Delaware has proof of the nor'easter's fierce winds. (WPVI)

NORTH WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
The nor'easter may be moving on, but it's left a mess behind in parts of Delaware.

Across the First State, ice and wind have sent trees toppling, like one at Scott and Tulip in Wilmington.

It came crashing down around 10:30 a.m., taking with it power lines - and the comfort of a warm house for many around here.

"I heard a big boom. 'What in the world is going on?' I looked outside and both of these trees fell," said Melanie Smith.

DelDOT crews were busy taking limbs of I-95, and it was a close call for one crew. A limb came crashing down on their DelDOT pickup, damaging the pickup bed cover.



On 2nd Avenue in the Murray Manor Trailer Park, a tree split a pickup truck and trapped a resident in his trailer. He eventually escaped uninjured.

"Be very careful, make sure you are paying attention. Look up because the trees are wet and icy," said Jeff Starkey of Wilmington Public Works.

As for the roads: many appeared to be clear, but wet. Freezing will be a concern overnight.

