WEATHER

Not an April shower, but an April snowfall

EMBED </>More Videos

Not an April shower, but an April snowfall. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on April 2, 2018. (WPVI)

By
WHITEMARSH TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
For a few hours it seemed like any snow storm, despite the fact it's April 2.

Just as the sun was starting to come up the snow started to accumulate.

It was sticking to just about anything.

In West Goshen Township on East Market Street, cars, the grass... everything was being covered.

Needless to say, most people have had enough.

Diamond Guilford of West Chester said, "I believe it was enough about a month ago I'm ready for spring I'm ready for you know tank tops and flip-flops."

Joseline Perez of West Chester said, "Are you tired of snow yet? Yeah. Ha ha I'm ready for spring and hot weather.

In Collegeville the flakes were as big as we've seen all season.

It put a coating on everything...the trees and power lines were covered.

But not everyone we spoke to was angered by the snow, some say they really like it. Several people we spoke to in Trooper said they do. And want it to keep snowing further into the month.

Joan Ewing of Trooper said, "I love it. I'm sorry I love snow I'm a winter person."

Guy Pico of Collegeville said he thinks snow is exactly what we need.

He said, "People stay inside too much. If they'd get out in it they'd enjoy it a little more."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherpennsylvania newssnowsnowstormsevere weatherWhitemarsh Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Morning Snow, Afternoon Melting Today
Bob Brooks reports from West Goshen Twp.
It's snow joke: April Fool's forecast includes wintry mix
Blue moon: What is it and is it really blue?
More Weather
Top Stories
Police: Exchange student charged in threat bought gun online
Phillies/Mets game in New York postponed
AccuWeather: Morning Snow, Afternoon Melting Today
Villanova announces road closures near campus
What to watch for in Villanova, Michigan NCAA title game
Cosby jury being picked amid anti-sexual misconduct movement
Driver critically injured in Darby crash
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies
Show More
'Affluenza teen' released from jail
Stallone on set of 'Creed 2' during 'beautiful Philly day'
Alicia Vitarelli reports from San Antonio
Teen rescued after fall into drain pipe at Los Angeles park
NJ man's beer belly turns out to be 30lb tumor
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Police: Exchange student charged in threat bought gun online
Villanova announces road closures near campus
NJ man's beer belly turns out to be 30lb tumor
More Video