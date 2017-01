A mural in Center City has been badly damaged by Monday's high winds.A huge chunk fell out of the 12,000 square foot "Independence Starts Here" mural at the Hahnemann University Hospital's Feinstein Lot, at Broad and Race Streets.Pieces fell on top of two cars that were parked beneath the mural.Some of the mural could be seen flapping in the wind.No word yet on the extent of damage to the vehicles.No injuries have been reported.