PECO restores power to more than 440,000 customers

PECO crews restore power to more than 440,000 customers as damaging high winds continue to impact Southeastern Pennsylvania through Saturday.More than 616,000 outages occurred due to high sustained winds and gusts exceeding 60 miles per hour.Here are the latest numbers:has more thancustomers without powerBUCKS: 31,437CHESTER: 10,249DELAWARE: 57,375MONTGOMERY: 50,074PHILADELPHIA 5,555YORK: 2,607You can check the outage map here at PECO.com has more thancustomers without power:BERKS CO: 52BUCKS CO: 4,257CARBON CO: 5,040CHESTER CO: 19LEHIGH CO: 8,071MONTGOMERY CO: 3,984NORTHAMPTON: 4,110has more thancustomers without power:BURLINGTON: 97CAMDEN: 155GLOUCESTER: 120MERCER: 3,203has more thancustomers without power:NEW CASTLE CO: 3,388KENT: 0SUSSEX: Less than 5CECIL: 1,380has nearlycustomers without power:ATLANTIC CO: 555BURLINGTON CO: 508CAMDEN CO: 480CAPE MAY CO: 33CUMBERLAND CO: 784GLOUCESTER CO: 925OCEAN CO: 0SALEM CO: 1,063The Red Cross is offering shelter to residents who are in the dark, so they can stay warm.