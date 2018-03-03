WEATHER

PECO restores power to more than 440,000 customers

EMBED </>More Videos

Nor'easter knocks out power for more than 500,000 customers. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 3, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
PECO crews restore power to more than 440,000 customers as damaging high winds continue to impact Southeastern Pennsylvania through Saturday.

More than 616,000 outages occurred due to high sustained winds and gusts exceeding 60 miles per hour.

Here are the latest numbers:
PECO has more than 155,186 customers without power
BUCKS: 31,437
CHESTER: 10,249
DELAWARE: 57,375
MONTGOMERY: 50,074
PHILADELPHIA 5,555
YORK: 2,607

You can check the outage map here at PECO.com

PPL has more than 16,509 customers without power:

BERKS CO: 52
BUCKS CO: 4,257
CARBON CO: 5,040
CHESTER CO: 19
LEHIGH CO: 8,071
MONTGOMERY CO: 3,984
NORTHAMPTON: 4,110
PSE&G has more than 3,575 customers without power:

BURLINGTON: 97
CAMDEN: 155
GLOUCESTER: 120
MERCER: 3,203

DELMARVA POWER has more than 4,772 customers without power:

NEW CASTLE CO: 3,388
KENT: 0
SUSSEX: Less than 5
CECIL: 1,380
ATLANTIC CITY ELECTRIC has nearly 4,348 customers without power:

ATLANTIC CO: 555
BURLINGTON CO: 508
CAMDEN CO: 480
CAPE MAY CO: 33
CUMBERLAND CO: 784
GLOUCESTER CO: 925
OCEAN CO: 0
SALEM CO: 1,063

The Red Cross is offering shelter to residents who are in the dark, so they can stay warm.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherphilly newspower outage
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Still Breezy Sunday
Residents continue to deal with the nor'easter aftermath
Warming stations set up for folks without power in Pennsylvania
Declaration of Disaster Emergency issued for Delaware County
More Weather
Top Stories
Nor'easter leaves path of destruction throughout the Delaware Valley
Residents continue to deal with the nor'easter aftermath
AccuWeather: Still Breezy Sunday
Warming stations set up for folks without power in Pennsylvania
SEPTA works to restore service following Friday's storm
Amtrak begins restoring service following nor'easter
CMU student who allegedly used father's gun on parents charged with murder: Official
Nor'easter causes travel woes for commuters
Show More
Woman injured after tree falls on car in Fairmount Park
Falling tree kills man in Upper Merion
Passengers get stuck on SEPTA bus in West Mt. Airy
Bristol police kill man wanted for stabbing in NY
Residents cope without power after nor'easter
More News
Top Video
Residents continue to deal with the nor'easter aftermath
Police officer involved in fatal crash in Newark, Del.
Bristol police kill man wanted for stabbing in NY
Police: Man arrested after killing wife and mother in Mayfair
More Video