PECO restores power to more than 440,000 customers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --PECO crews restore power to more than 440,000 customers as damaging high winds continue to impact Southeastern Pennsylvania through Saturday.
More than 616,000 outages occurred due to high sustained winds and gusts exceeding 60 miles per hour.
Here are the latest numbers:
PECO has more than 155,186 customers without power
BUCKS: 31,437
CHESTER: 10,249
DELAWARE: 57,375
MONTGOMERY: 50,074
PHILADELPHIA 5,555
YORK: 2,607
You can check the outage map here at PECO.com
PPL has more than 16,509 customers without power:
BERKS CO: 52
BUCKS CO: 4,257
CARBON CO: 5,040
CHESTER CO: 19
LEHIGH CO: 8,071
MONTGOMERY CO: 3,984
NORTHAMPTON: 4,110
PSE&G has more than 3,575 customers without power:
BURLINGTON: 97
CAMDEN: 155
GLOUCESTER: 120
MERCER: 3,203
DELMARVA POWER has more than 4,772 customers without power:
NEW CASTLE CO: 3,388
KENT: 0
SUSSEX: Less than 5
CECIL: 1,380
ATLANTIC CITY ELECTRIC has nearly 4,348 customers without power:
ATLANTIC CO: 555
BURLINGTON CO: 508
CAMDEN CO: 480
CAPE MAY CO: 33
CUMBERLAND CO: 784
GLOUCESTER CO: 925
OCEAN CO: 0
SALEM CO: 1,063
The Red Cross is offering shelter to residents who are in the dark, so they can stay warm.
