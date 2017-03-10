Periods of Snow Today

TODAY: Snow arrives during the morning, mixing with rain in southern areas. The bulk of the snow is in the morning. Snow squalls could linger in the evening. The high is 41.A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 2 p.m. for the counties of Lehigh, Northampton, Berks, Bucks, Montgomery, Mercer, Carbon and Monroe. Untreated roads and sidewalks could become slippery whenever the snow is particularly heavy. Treated roads should remain just wet across much of the region, but the farther north you move through the Advisory area, the better chance you have of encountering problems. Use caution whenever you encounter snow today. Also, some bursts of snow (squalls) could reduce visibility at times, another reason for caution.SNOWFALL: Coating-1" South of I-95. 1-3" from I-95 north toward the Lehigh Valley. 3-5" from the Lehigh Valley up through the Poconos. Much of the accumulation will be on grassy surfaces, although slushy road conditions are possible the farther north you go.TONIGHT: A few lingering snow squalls are possible in the evening. Otherwise, we see clearing overnight. But the winds pick-up and bitter cold settles in. Look for a low around 20 in Philadelphia with many suburbs in the teens.SATURDAY: We have a bitter and cold start to the weekend. Look for partly sunny skies with blustery winds. The high is only 33. Wind chills will be near zero in the morning and in the teens during the afternoon. Winter gear will be required at the Union's home opener in Chester.SUNDAY: It's mostly sunny with less wind, but still cold. The high is 36.MONDAY: Clouds increase during the day as a coastal storm approaches. The high is 38. Snow likely arrives at night.TUESDAY: We will be watching a Nor'easter passing along the coast. The storm's track and intensity will ultimately determine whether we get rain or snow and how much. However, this could end up being a significant storm and the forecast deserves attention. The high is 36 with snow likely.WEDNESDAY: Any lingering snow ends early. After that, we have a partly sunny, blustery and cold afternoon with a high of 39.THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's chilly with a high around 40.FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high inches up to 44.------