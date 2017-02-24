Philadelphians enjoy touch of spring in winter

The calendar says winter, but outside temperatures are screaming spring and everyone is noticing, including Temple University students we caught blogging about the unusually warm weather."I'm confused. Are you confused?" said Temple student Carli Showmaker."It's blowing my mind. I'm actually about to go put some shorts on," said Markel Hampton of West Philadelphia.Yes, the humans are confused and it appears the flowers are, too.Temperatures in the 70s in February is a spring lover's dream come true.No cold, no snow, just a whole lot of sunshine to soak in and yes, even ice skating - it is still winter after all."I mean this is strange weather for February, but I love it, so this is great. I mean when can you ice skate in February in 70-degree weather," said Mary Kate Phelan of Northern Liberties.Employees at Rothman Ice Rink say the warmer weather doesn't really impact business, and chilling machines under the rink keep it cold enough for skaters to still have that winter experience, despite the touch of spring."I think it is the perfect day actually. It's nice to be able to skate without all those layers on," said Lacey Vitali, Rothman Ice Rink.Across the area, you will find images that certainly are not what you expect in the winter - dining outside, football in the park and your own outdoor office space."Now I kind of like how February is coming. It's almost like the South has been creeping up, so PA is sort of getting that weather from Florida," said Anthony Grezo, Charter High School for Architecture and Design.Despite the love fest with the spring-like temps, winter lovers are still holding out hope."As nice as it is outside today, I actually plan on going skiing on Sunday because the weather is supposed to drop to 42 degrees, so I want to get in as much skiing as I can before we're out of snow," said Showmaker.------