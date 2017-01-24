Philly Medical Examiner: Man died of heart attack after sign fell

The Philadelphia medical examiner's office says a man initially reported as having died after being struck by a fallen sign during high winds actually died of a heart attack.The Philadelphia Department of Public Health said the medical examiner ruled Tuesday that 59-year-old Carey Hall Jr. died of natural causes from a myocardial infarction.Police said initially said Hall was struck just before 1 p.m. Monday in a car lot by a sign that fell off a wall in the Hunting Park neighborhood of north Philadelphia.The National Weather Service had posted a high wind warning for the city and surrounding areas.