PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The snow emergency for the City of Philadelphia was lifted at 8 p.m. Thursday, but city government offices will be closed on Friday.
Officials said the closure is in reponse to the extreme temperatures and threat of hazardous travel conditions following the snowfall.
Temperatures are expected in the single digits to teens through Saturday night. Wind chills will make it feel below zero degrees at times, the lowest wind chill temperatures being Friday and Saturday morning. Wind gusts could also bring down power lines.
The City's Code Blue Emergency remains in effect.
Parking: With the lifting of the snow emergency at 8pm, parking will be permitted on the Snow Emergency routes. If your car was towed from a snow emergency route, call 215-686-SNOW to find it. DO NOT CALL 911. Safety violations will continue to be enforced through the night. Normal parking enforcement will begin at 6:00 a.m. Friday, January 5. That includes meter and time limit requirements as well as safety violations.
Motorists who parked in PPA garages prior to the lifting of the Snow Emergency Declaration at 8:00 p.m. tonight will receive the $5.00 special rate so long as they exit the garage by 10:00 a.m. tomorrow. They will have to go to the management office in the garage to receive the special rate. Motorists entering after 8:00 p.m. today will be charged the normal rates.
Sanitation collections are to resume on Friday but residents should expect delays. Due to the New Year's holiday collections were already one day behind this week; therefore, Wednesdays materials will be picked up on Friday; Friday's materials picked up on Saturday. There will be no collections in driveways for the remainder of the week. Residents should place materials at curbside, in front of their homes, to be picked up. Residents who normally have collections on Thursdays are asked to hold their trash and recycling until next Thursday.
Homeless Outreach: The City's Code Blue remains in effect until further notice, to prevent weather related deaths among people experiencing homelessness during dangerously cold temperatures. During a Code Blue, the city's homeless outreach teams increase staffing and foot patrols throughout the city and transport homeless people directly to shelter 24 hours a day. Also, during a Code Blue, Philadelphia Police are authorized to transport homeless people to a shelter.
City officials urge concerned citizens who see a person living on the street to call Homeless Outreach at 215-232-1984 and report the sighting. During the call, citizens should provide the address, location, and description of the person in need. Homeless outreach teams are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Water Department: The Philadelphia Water Department's customer contact center 215-685-6300 will be open 24/7. Citizens are encouraged to shovel snow from the fronts of fire hydrants and storm drains on their block to allow snow melt to drain to the city sewer system.
Parks and Rec: All Philadelphia Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed, including rec centers.
Philadelphia Prisons: All inmate visits are canceled Thursday for all jails in Philadelphia County.
SEPTA: Regional Rail Trains will run on a Saturday Schedule. SEPTA will post real-time travel updates at www.septa.org and @SEPTA on Twitter.
Airport: Travelers and those picking up travelers are encouraged to check their flight status before leaving for the Airport tomorrow. Call your airline, get updates at 1-800-PHL-GATE or check the Airport website, www.phl.org.
