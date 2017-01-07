WEATHER

Philly Streets Dept. deploys trucks due to snow

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Streets Department has begun salting primary and secondary roads throughout Philadelphia due to the snow.

Ninety trucks have been deployed for the operation, and the City has 50,000 tons of salt available.

One salting truck is specifically dedicated to the area around the sports complex, where crowds are expected for a Flyers game at 1 p.m. and a Villanova men's basketball game at 7 p.m.

The sanitation pickup scheduled for today will go on as scheduled for neighborhoods with regular Friday pick-up, delayed one day by the New Year's holiday.
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
