WEATHER

Photographer captures stunning time-lapse of Aurora Australis

EMBED </>More Videos

Photographer captures stunning time-lapse of Aurora Australis

ANTARCTIC CIRCLE (WPVI) --
A passenger on a specially-chartered flight captured a stunning time-lapse of the Aurora Australis, also known as the southern lights.

Photographer Brad Phipps captured the spectacular footage over the course of six hours, as the flight passed over Antarctica.

Phipps was a passenger aboard the Flight to the Lights 2, a private chartered flight from New Zealand that traveled south to the Antarctic circle with the aim to see and photograph the Aurora Australis.

This flight was only the second of it's kind.

In 2017, a Boeing 767 was flown out of Dunedin, New Zealand with the same purpose.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & world6abc SnacksAntarcticanature
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers Today
Where does 'in like a lion, out like a lamb' come from?
College students push car out of flooded street
How to keep pets calm during thunderstorms
More Weather
Top Stories
Authorities ID man killed in police-involved in Lehigh Co.
Church fire investigation on hold amid safety concerns
Cosby's quaalude use at issue ahead of trial
Man acquitted of stabbing councilman: 'No hard feelings'
Officials: 'Bobcat' spotted in NJ just a house cat
Widow of Orlando nightclub shooter found not guilty
Megachurch pastor indicted on $3.5 million fraud
Man accused of neglect in death of 96-year-old mother
Show More
Car hit by RiverLine train in Burlington, NJ
Judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning
Car goes off road, hits tree in Hammonton, NJ
Traffic stop leads to Del. drug bust; 3 arrested
Man shot at point-blank range in Frankford
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Cosby's quaalude use at issue ahead of trial
Church fire investigation on hold amid safety concerns
Man acquitted of stabbing councilman: 'No hard feelings'
More Video