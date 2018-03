Hundreds of thousands of power customers are in the dark as the nor'easter knocks out power to communities across the Philadelphia region.PECO officials say its too windy for crews to go up in the lift truck to begin making repairs. The earliest will be on Saturday that repairs will take place, and it may take several days.Here are the latest numbers:has more thancustomers without powerBUCKS: 77,557CHESTER: 31,327DELAWARE: 109,686MONTGOMERY: 111,418PHILADELPHIA: 30,450You can check the outage map here at PECO.com has more thancustomers without power:BERKS CO: 132BUCKS CO: 8,679CHESTER CO: 209LEHIGH CO: 17,403MONTGOMERY CO: 6,349NORTHAMPTON 10,058has more thancustomers without power:BURLINGTON 2,840CAMDEN 2,383GLOUCESTER 219MERCER 13,391has more thancustomers without power:NEW CASTLE CO: 34,896KENT CO: 394SUSSEX CO: 667CECIL CO: 7,541has nearlycustomers without power:ATLANTIC CO: 3,628BURLINGTON CO: 3,590CAMDEN CO: 5,579CAPE MAY CO: 2,222CUMBERLAND CO: 4,449GLOUCESTER CO: 7,925OCEAN CO: 15SALEM CO: 2,503------