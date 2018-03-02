PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Hundreds of thousands of power customers are in the dark as the nor'easter knocks out power to communities across the Philadelphia region.
PECO officials say its too windy for crews to go up in the lift truck to begin making repairs. The earliest will be on Saturday that repairs will take place, and it may take several days.
Here are the latest numbers:
PECO has more than 360,438 customers without power
BUCKS: 77,557
CHESTER: 31,327
DELAWARE: 109,686
MONTGOMERY: 111,418
PHILADELPHIA: 30,450
You can check the outage map here at PECO.com
PPL has more than 42,830 customers without power:
BERKS CO: 132
BUCKS CO: 8,679
CHESTER CO: 209
LEHIGH CO: 17,403
MONTGOMERY CO: 6,349
NORTHAMPTON 10,058
PSE&G has more than 18,833 customers without power:
BURLINGTON 2,840
CAMDEN 2,383
GLOUCESTER 219
MERCER 13,391
DELMARVA POWER has more than 40,720 customers without power:
NEW CASTLE CO: 34,896
KENT CO: 394
SUSSEX CO: 667
CECIL CO: 7,541
ATLANTIC CITY ELECTRIC has nearly 29,111 customers without power:
ATLANTIC CO: 3,628
BURLINGTON CO: 3,590
CAMDEN CO: 5,579
CAPE MAY CO: 2,222
CUMBERLAND CO: 4,449
GLOUCESTER CO: 7,925
OCEAN CO: 15
SALEM CO: 2,503
------
