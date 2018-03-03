Power outages: Here are the latest numbers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Hundreds of thousands of power customers are in the dark as the nor'easter knocks out power to communities across the Philadelphia region.
PECO officials say its too windy for crews to go up in the lift truck to begin making repairs. The earliest will be on Saturday that repairs will take place, and it may take several days.
Here are the latest numbers:
PECO has more than 228,283 customers without power
BUCKS: 47,799
CHESTER: 25,359
DELAWARE: 71,667
MONTGOMERY: 75,229
PHILADELPHIA: 8,229
YORK: 2,607
PPL has more than 35,618 customers without power:
BERKS CO: 133
BUCKS CO: 6,212
CARBON CO: 5,040
CHESTER CO: 158
LEHIGH CO: 13,649
MONTGOMERY CO: 3,984
NORTHAMPTON: 6,442
PSE&G has more than 5637 customers without power:
BURLINGTON: 627
CAMDEN: 505
GLOUCESTER: 174
MERCER: 4,331
DELMARVA POWER has more than 8,079 customers without power:
NEW CASTLE CO: 5,414
KENT: 11
SUSSEX: 0
CECIL: 2,654
ATLANTIC CITY ELECTRIC has nearly 10,682 customers without power:
ATLANTIC CO: 785
BURLINGTON CO: 482
CAMDEN CO: 712
CAPE MAY CO: 3,047
CUMBERLAND CO: 2,444
GLOUCESTER CO: 1,090
OCEAN CO: under 5
SALEM CO: 2,121
The Red Cross is offering shelter to residents who are in the dark, so they can stay warm.
