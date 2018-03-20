Preps underway for another nor'easter

Residents are bracing themselves as another nor'easter heads our way.At Lowe's in South Philadelphia Tuesday morning, folks were getting ready for the snow.Bryan McCole, a teacher, has his winter trench coat back on.He's also buying salt again for yet another snow storm, and he's not happy about it."Between 16 cases of the flu and 4 nor'easters it's been the longest winter of everybody's life," he said.Lowe had plenty of snow prep items for the folks shopping today.Savannah Gonzales of Lowe's said, "We still have some snow blowers, plenty of salt, pet-friendly salt and snow shovels."Though they admit at Lowe's, they too had packed most of the stuff away, hopeful not to see salt and shovels until next year.But Gonzales said, "I heard something about there was a memo sent out get all the winter stuff back out? Yes, we are attempting to purge everything in hopes that spring right around the corner."Action News spoke to customers, who say it just doesn't feel right, seeing spring flowers for sale just feet away from salt and ice scrapers.But this is the reality today, and Lowe's officials say they even have sleds if we get enough.------