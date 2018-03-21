WEATHER

Rain and sleet switches to snow in South Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Rain and sleet switches to snow in South Jersey. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at Noon on March 21, 2018. (WPVI)

By
DELRAN, N.J. (WPVI) --
As rain and sleet fell from the sky on Wednesday morning, people in parts of South Jersey may have wondered: "Where's the snow?"

Well, wonder no more.

Action News was in Delran, New Jersey as the precipitation changed over to all snow by noon. Winds were starting to pick up, too.

But these repeated visits from Old Man Winter were taking their toll on residents of the Garden State.

"I'm tired of it," said Patty Shin of Cinnaminson. "I'm more of a summer person, so I'm looking forward to some warm weather and sun."

"I like the snow but I think I'm done," said Scott Christmas of Burlington. "This is crazy."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathern.j. newsnew jersey newssnowsnowstormDelran
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Steady snowfall blankets Bucks County area
AccuWeather: Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds Today
Snowfall coating highways, side roads in Chester Co.
Region copes with heavy snow from spring nor'easter
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds Today
LIVE: Tracking Nor'easter #4
2 officers taken to hospital after crash on I-95
Speed limits reduced on major roadways, PA Turnpike
Suspect killed after standoff at Panera restaurant in Princeton ID'd
NJ Transit suspending bus service at 3 p.m. due to weather
Report: Eagles give Chris Long a raise
Austin 'serial bomber' suspect kills self with explosive
Show More
Region copes with heavy snow from spring nor'easter
Snowfall coating highways, side roads in Chester Co.
Nydia Han takes StormTracker Radar Van to Rittenhouse
Steady snowfall blankets Bucks County area
Montgomery County braces for 4th nor'easter
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Snowfall coating highways, side roads in Chester Co.
Nydia Han takes StormTracker Radar Van to Rittenhouse
Steady snowfall blankets Bucks County area
More Video