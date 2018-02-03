TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy tonight and not as cold. The overnight low will dip to 25 in the suburbs and 27 in the city.SUPER BOWL SUNDAY: Low pressure lifting out of the Tennessee Valley will pass by to our west bringing around 1/2" of rain. This may initially begin as a few snowflakes in the morning and early afternoon, but it will quickly transition to rain. The steadiest and heaviest rain occurs in the late afternoon and early evening hours around the time of Super Bowl parties. The temperature rises to around 40 by mid afternoon with our high of 44 holding off until the evening. The northern Lehigh Valley may see a coating to 1" of snow before the change to rain and the Poconos may get 2 to 4" before some rain mixes in.MINNESOTA: Around 1" to 3" of snow will fall in Minnesota on Saturday. On Sunday morning, the temperature is near 0 with an afternoon high near 8. Wind chills will likely remain below zero all day.MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 35.TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, not as cold. High 43WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, mild and damp with rain at times. High 50.THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, chilly. High 39.FRIDAY: Cloudy and cold. High 34.SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain possible. High 39.---------