WEATHER

AccuWeather: Soaking Rain Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

Melissa Magee with AccuWeather during Action News at 6 p.m. on February 3, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy tonight and not as cold. The overnight low will dip to 25 in the suburbs and 27 in the city.

SUPER BOWL SUNDAY: Low pressure lifting out of the Tennessee Valley will pass by to our west bringing around 1/2" of rain. This may initially begin as a few snowflakes in the morning and early afternoon, but it will quickly transition to rain. The steadiest and heaviest rain occurs in the late afternoon and early evening hours around the time of Super Bowl parties. The temperature rises to around 40 by mid afternoon with our high of 44 holding off until the evening. The northern Lehigh Valley may see a coating to 1" of snow before the change to rain and the Poconos may get 2 to 4" before some rain mixes in.

MINNESOTA: Around 1" to 3" of snow will fall in Minnesota on Saturday. On Sunday morning, the temperature is near 0 with an afternoon high near 8. Wind chills will likely remain below zero all day.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 35.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, not as cold. High 43

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, mild and damp with rain at times. High 50.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, chilly. High 39.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cold. High 34.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain possible. High 39.
---------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter
Record cold expected for Super Bowl LII
PHOTOS: Super blue blood moon stuns around the country
Will Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow this year?
More Weather
Top Stories
ESPN: Brian Dawkins, Terrell Owens elected to Hall of Fame
NFL players give Super Bowl predictions on the NFL Honors red carpet
Eagles send family of 'Dutch Destroyer' to Super Bowl
Eagles can finally bring championship to unwavering city
Auto Show tribute to Philadelphia Eagles
Pink has the flu; still plans to sing National Anthem
Minneapolis braces for super cold Super Bowl
Super Bowl halftime show won't include a Prince hologram
Show More
Eagles fans flock to Mall of America
Eagles offer Super Bowl tickets to post-surgery fan
Jeremiah Trotter ready to see Eagles take down Patriots
Parking restrictions for Broad St. ahead of Super Bowl
Massive operation underway to keep Minneapolis safe
More News
Top Video
Eagles offer Super Bowl tickets to post-surgery fan
Chester County men win tickets to Super Bowl
Eagles fans flock to Mall of America
Eagles can finally bring championship to unwavering city
More Video