Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
U.S. & World
Healthcheck
Consumer
Community News
Sports
Troubleshooters
Investigation
Entertainment
Politics
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
The Oscars
FYI Philly
Visions
Live Well Network
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
WEATHER
Rare lightning strikes the Seattle Space Needle
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1777652" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A rare sighting as lightning strikes the Space Needle in Seattle, Wash. (Space Needle/Twitter)
wpvi
Tuesday, February 28, 2017 10:59PM
In a rare sight, lightning struck the Seattle Space Needle on Monday.
The Space Needle
Twitter account
shared a short video showing the thunderous strike.
Related Topics:
weather
digital video
lightning
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Warm and Stormy Start to March
Stunning footage shows volcanoes erupting around the world
Orcas surround jet skiers in New Zealand
Surfers catch waves with dolphins in Australia
More Weather
Top Stories
Trump declares it's 'time to join forces' to fix US problems
Widow of fallen Navy SEAL receives standing ovation
Fact-checking President Trump's congressional address
Text of President Trump's 1st joint address to Congress
$50K reward in Philadelphia cemetery vandalism
Man arrested in aunt's murder in Port Richmond home
Bucks Co. officer accused of misusing firefighter funds
Show More
Kenney proposes $225M Penn's Landing project over I-95
Festivities during NFL Draft in Philly announced
Police: Montco man caught recording inside school locker room
Christie unveils $35.5B spending plan in final budget
Police: NJ gymnastics coach sent porn to girl, 13
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Karen Rogers: My mom's struggle with Alzheimer's
$50K reward in Philadelphia cemetery vandalism
Dogs shot by police in Fairmount Park
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
U.S. & World
Healthcheck
Consumer
Community News
Sports
Troubleshooters
Investigation
Entertainment
Politics
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
The Oscars
FYI Philly
Visions
Live Well Network
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WPVI-TV Philadelphia