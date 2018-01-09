WEATHER

Rare snowstorm blankets Sahara Desert in white

EMBED </>More Videos

Sand dunes on the outskirts of small Algerian town of Ain Sefra were blanketed by more than 16 inches of snow. (YouTube/Sekkouri Kamel)

A rare snowstorm in the Sahara Desert turned the normally sandy landscape into what looks like arctic tundra.

Around 16 inches of snow fell in the outskirts of the town of Ain Sefra, Algeria, according to an Algerian media report. Snow rarely falls in the Sahara where temperatures in the summer frequently hit 100 degrees to 104 degrees, but it is the third time in almost 40 years that Ain Sefra has seen snow.

However, the snowstorm didn't last for too long - temperatures rose to 42 degrees by the late afternoon, melting most of the snow away.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersnowsevere weather
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Black Ice This Morning, Milder This Afternoon
Temperatures begin to rise after icy morning
Tips for deicing your car's windshield
VIDEO: City scrapes out from under ice
More Weather
Top Stories
Coroner called for report of body in Bucks County
AccuWeather: Black Ice This Morning, Milder This Afternoon
Temperatures begin to rise after icy morning
Burst pipe at Center City Marriott causes water leak
Tips for deicing your car's windshield
Feds discover more than 700 lbs of cocaine at Philly port
Woman, 62, froze to death after fall on porch
2 women steal car as victim works out at Planet Fitness
Show More
Philadelphia police honor fallen firefighter with painting
Teen shot and killed in Camden
Car catches fire in garage, flames spread to apartments
3 teens recovering following stabbing in Lawndale
Doctors say raw oysters played role in woman's death
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Temperatures begin to rise after icy morning
76ers legend Dr. J gives update: "Fully recovered"
NC firefighters rescue cow from ice, frigid waters
More Video