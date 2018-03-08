LANGHORNE, Pa. (WPVI) --The Eastern Pennsylvania chapter of the American Red Cross announced early Thursday it has opened a shelter for residents of storm-ravaged Bucks County.
"The shelter provides warm meals, a safe place to sleep and emotional support for those with immediate, disaster-caused needs," the agency said in a statement.
Wednesday's nor'easter, the second in less than a week to hit the Lehigh and Delaware Valleys, added insult to injury for tens of thousands of residents, many of whom were still without power since the first nor'easter hit on Friday.
More than 20 percent of PECO customers in Bucks County remained without power Thursday morning.
In Lower Makefield Township alone, a whopping 64 percent were still in the dark.
Richboro, Bucks County recorded the second-highest snowfall total in our area following Wednesday's storm.
Sixteen inches of snow fell there. Only Princeton, New Jersey saw more.
The Red Cross shelter for Bucks County residents is located at the Middletown Municipal Building, 3 Municipal Way, in Langhorne.
The agency issued the following guidelines for those wishing to use the shelter:
Anyone coming to a Red Cross shelter should bring essential items for each member of the family:
*Prescriptions and emergency medications
*Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements
*Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items
*Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys
*Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled
*Chargers for any electronic devices you bring with you
*Books, games and other ways to entertain your family and yourself
*Food, crate, and other supplies to care for your pet
