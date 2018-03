EMBED >More News Videos Red Cross opens shelter: Walter Perez reports during Action News Mornings on March 8, 2018.

The Eastern Pennsylvania chapter of the American Red Cross announced early Thursday it has opened a shelter for residents of storm-ravaged Bucks County."The shelter provides warm meals, a safe place to sleep and emotional support for those with immediate, disaster-caused needs," the agency said in a statement. Wednesday's nor'easter , the second in less than a week to hit the Lehigh and Delaware Valleys, added insult to injury for tens of thousands of residents, many of whom were still without power since the first nor'easter hit on Friday.More than 20 percent of PECO customers in Bucks County remained without power Thursday morning.In Lower Makefield Township alone, a whopping 64 percent were still in the dark.Richboro, Bucks County recorded the second-highest snowfall total in our area following Wednesday's storm.Sixteen inches of snow fell there. Only Princeton, New Jersey saw more.The Red Cross shelter for Bucks County residents is located at the Middletown Municipal Building, 3 Municipal Way, in Langhorne.The agency issued the following guidelines for those wishing to use the shelter:------