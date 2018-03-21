WEATHER

Region copes with heavy snow from spring nor'easter

Jeannette Reyes checked out how people were dealing with the wintry weather during Action News at Noon on March 21, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The fourth nor'easter in three weeks pushed its way through the Philadelphia region on Wednesday, the first full day of spring, with high winds and the potential for a foot or more of snow in some parts of the area.

If there's one thing most people in the Delaware and Lehigh valleys can agree on this time of year, it's that winter-like weather has more than overstayed its welcome.

"I'm pretty much done with the weather. I'm ready for warm," said Pamela Sands of North Wales, Pa.

Plow trucks were at the ready beginning late Tuesday night. Roads were salted well ahead of time, and those plows weren't necessary until just about the AM rush hour.

Roads weren't completely covered but visibility quickly dropped as the snowfall intensified throughout the morning.

In Lansdale, noticeably fewer people were out. Many schools and offices were closed for the day.

Meanwhile, hardly a soul was out near Quakertown where residents quickly saw accumulations.

"We are winter people, so we are okay with it. Spring storms are kind of nice because you get to enjoy the snow, but usually, it doesn't hang around too long," said Jason Cassaday of Coopersburg.

