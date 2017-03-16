Residents frustrated over snowy streets after storm

It's never easy to plow Philadelphia after a big storm, but when the snow mixes with sleet, and quickly turns to mounds of ice, it's especially challenging for city workers and for neighborhood residents."To cross the street is impossible. I fell twice yesterday," said Bernadette Sweeney of South Philadelphia.While the city continues to thaw out from Tuesday's snowstorm, some residents in South Philadelphia are still waiting for a snow plow to clear their streets, like Howard and South Hancock."Part of the problem is people that park on the street, they can't get the trucks down them, so its kind of a catch 22," said John Mullen. "If the neighbors park on the street, they can't get the trucks down, but when nobody parks on the street, the trucks don't come."Philly311 is officially taking salting and plowing requests, but residents say they're not holding their breath."You can call them all you want, they wont come," said Mullen."We went through 22-and-a-half inches last year. This was what 4?" said Mayor Jim Kenney (D-Philadelphia).He says this week's storm was minor compared to last year's blizzard, and is asking residents to be patient."I am concerned about people's safety, but three or four more days it will be gone. It's a Mother Nature event," said Kenney."At this point we're used to it. Just hope it warms up and everything melts, because then we get the street back," said Mullen.------