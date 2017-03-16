WEATHER

Residents frustrated over snowy streets after storm

EMBED </>More News Videos

It's never easy to plow Philadelphia after a big storm, but when the snow mixes with sleet, and quickly turns to mounds of ice, it's especially challenging for city workers and for neighborhood residents. (WPVI)

By
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's never easy to plow Philadelphia after a big storm, but when the snow mixes with sleet, and quickly turns to mounds of ice, it's especially challenging for city workers and for neighborhood residents.

"To cross the street is impossible. I fell twice yesterday," said Bernadette Sweeney of South Philadelphia.

While the city continues to thaw out from Tuesday's snowstorm, some residents in South Philadelphia are still waiting for a snow plow to clear their streets, like Howard and South Hancock.

"Part of the problem is people that park on the street, they can't get the trucks down them, so its kind of a catch 22," said John Mullen. "If the neighbors park on the street, they can't get the trucks down, but when nobody parks on the street, the trucks don't come."

Philly311 is officially taking salting and plowing requests, but residents say they're not holding their breath.

"You can call them all you want, they wont come," said Mullen.

"We went through 22-and-a-half inches last year. This was what 4?" said Mayor Jim Kenney (D-Philadelphia).

He says this week's storm was minor compared to last year's blizzard, and is asking residents to be patient.

"I am concerned about people's safety, but three or four more days it will be gone. It's a Mother Nature event," said Kenney.

"At this point we're used to it. Just hope it warms up and everything melts, because then we get the street back," said Mullen.

------

Related Topics:
weatherphiladelphia newsweathersnowwinterSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Tracking an Unsettled Weekend
Work continues to clear snowy streets after nor'easter
Download the 6abc/AccuWeather app!
Ice from truck crashes into driver's windshield on I-95
More Weather
Top Stories
Boy, 5, choked by dog pulling on scarf in Warrington
Dog with half a face finds home in New Jersey
FDNY EMT run over by own ambulance, killed after vehicle stolen in Bronx
Nova Nation looking for V-peat in NCAA Tournament
Pioneering journalist Claude Lewis dies at 82
6 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Cumberland County
July 6 is 'Kevin Hart Day' in Philadelphia
Show More
Huge five-alarm fire burns in downtown Raleigh
Spicer continues to defend Trump's wiretapping claims
What's next for Trump's revised travel ban
Officials seek to find owners of 50,000 stolen items
No. 1 Villanova starts slow, finishes Mount St. Mary's 76-56
More News
Top Video
FDNY EMT run over by own ambulance, killed after vehicle stolen in Bronx
Nova Nation looking for V-peat in NCAA Tournament
Pioneering journalist Claude Lewis dies at 82
6 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Cumberland County
More Video