WEATHER

Results are in: Here are the winners of 2018 Mummers Parade

EMBED </>More Videos

Mummers brave cold temperatures. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on January 1, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Thousands of marchers have braved bone-chilling temperatures and wind chills to take part in Philadelphia's annual Mummers Parade, the oldest continuous folk parade in the country.

Organizers had considered postponing the event because of concerns over the brutal weather conditions. But they voted to go ahead with the New Year's Day parade, which featured performers dressed in colorful costumes adorned with sequins and feathers marching down the city's main north-south thoroughfare.

Temperatures were in the single digits when the parade started. Concerns had been raised the frigid temperatures could be dangerous for parade participants and some instruments used by marching string bands.

EMBED More News Videos

Instruments a concern for Mummers in cold temps. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on January 1, 2018.



Heating tents and warm buses were set up along the route for the Mummers.

Philadelphia has hosted the Mummers Parade since 1901.

EMBED More News Videos

Winners of 2018 Mummers Parade, Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on January 1, 2018.


Here are the winners of the 2018 Mummers Parade:

South Philadelphia took top honors for the String Bands this year.

Golden Crown rose to the occasion, winning the Fancy Brigade.

The 2 Street Stompers marched to the head of the line in the Comics Brigade.

And for the Wenches, Oregon NYA took first place.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
weatherphiladelphia newsmummersmummers parade
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mummers Parade goes on despite bone-chilling cold
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Very cold today, Nor'easter on the way
Mummers Parade goes on despite bone-chilling cold
Frozen pipes cause problems in Philly home, NJ nursing home
Snow causes slippery roads and accidents
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Very cold today, Nor'easter on the way
4 men sought in Bensalem bar assault
Woman found dead in SUV parked in Wawa lot
Water main break affecting homes across Montgomery Co.
Water main break in Northeast Philadelphia
Dump truck, pickup truck crash head-on in N.J.
Interboro High School closed due to burst pipe
7-alarm NYC furniture store fire injures 16
Show More
Wentz responds to Twitter user calling his photo offensive
Temple, Philadelphia police investigate shooting
2 shot while standing outside Germantown deli
Del. state police issue alert for missing teenager
North Philadelphia shooting leaves man critical
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Dump truck, pickup truck crash head-on in N.J.
Water main break in Northeast Philadelphia
Temple, Philadelphia police investigate shooting
More Video