Round 1 of snow hits parts of Philadelphia region

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --Snow started falling early Tuesday morning in parts of the Philadelphia region, especially in the Lehigh Valley.
It was just a taste of things to come.
Action News viewer Joseph Rowe sent in photos of snow-covered roads and cars in Downingtown, Chester County.
In Honeybrook, viewer Scott Walsh sent in a photo of his car covered in light snow.
@karenrogers6abc just got home— Scott Welsh (@520skibum) January 16, 2018
from work the salt trucks were out on my way home. Starting to get white in Honey Brook, Chester Co pic.twitter.com/0I8pp8akK3
The Action Cam was in West Goshen Township where crews worked to clear the snow from a shopping center.
Flurries were also being reported in Berks and Delaware counties. The snow caused some school closings, mainly in Berks County, for Tuesday.
Snow has arrived in Oley, Berks county. Let the commuting fun begin! @karenrogers6abc @6abc pic.twitter.com/sOqOr8mjlJ— Stevo (@Polarisbum) January 16, 2018
This was just the first round of snow.
6:24am radar. Snow "Round 1" is mainly in Berks & Lanc. Cos., but some lighter snow showers are popping up in New Castle, Chester & E Berks among other spots, putting down a coating of snow. Drive slow in this! More snow late today/tonight. @6abc. pic.twitter.com/CWNQVx0S0D— davidmurphy6abc (@davidmurphy6abc) January 16, 2018
The bulk of the snow will come in a later round beginning Tuesday night.
