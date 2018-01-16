  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
WEATHER

Round 1 of snow hits parts of Philadelphia region

Snow falling into parts of Pa., Del. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on January 16, 2018.

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Snow started falling early Tuesday morning in parts of the Philadelphia region, especially in the Lehigh Valley.

It was just a taste of things to come.

Action News viewer Joseph Rowe sent in photos of snow-covered roads and cars in Downingtown, Chester County.
Snow falling into parts of Pa., Del. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on January 16, 2018.



In Honeybrook, viewer Scott Walsh sent in a photo of his car covered in light snow.



The Action Cam was in West Goshen Township where crews worked to clear the snow from a shopping center.


Flurries were also being reported in Berks and Delaware counties. The snow caused some school closings, mainly in Berks County, for Tuesday.


This was just the first round of snow.



The bulk of the snow will come in a later round beginning Tuesday night.

Related Topics:
weatherpennsylvania newsweathersnowdel. news
