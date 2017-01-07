WEATHER

Route 202 NB closed after snowplow hits utility pole in Delco

Police say a snowplow driver lost control and hit a utility pole in Chadds Ford, Delaware County.

CHADDS FORD, Pa. (WPVI) --
Route 202 northbound is closed after police say a snowplow driver lost control and hit a utility pole in Chadds Ford, Delaware County.

It happened around 1 p.m. Saturday on Route 202 northbound and Route 1.

Police say a snowplow driver lost control and hit a utility pole in Chadds Ford, Delaware County.



Action News captured images, showing the truck's contents spilled out onto the road, making for a traffic mess.

No injuries were reported.

Police say a snowplow driver lost control and hit a utility pole in Chadds Ford, Delaware County.



Route 202 northbound is currently closed at Route 1.

Village at Painters' Crossings Shopping Center temporarily lost power, but it has since been restored.
Related Topics:
weatherpennsylvania newstruck crashsnowChadds Ford Township
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Colder Sunday
Wintry weather plagues drivers across Delaware Valley
#6abcAction photos of the snow
Snow, wind and cold impacting the Jersey Shore
More Weather
Top Stories
Wintry weather plagues drivers across Delaware Valley
AccuWeather: Colder Sunday
Snow, wind and cold impacting the Jersey Shore
Massive pile-up crash shuts down highway
Airport, bridge changes due to snow
Philly Streets Dept. deploys trucks due to snow
Employee rescues dozens of animals in Montco SPCA blaze
Show More
Alleged airport gunman charged, US seeks death penalty
What we know about suspected Fort Lauderdale gunman
Sister: Iowa man killed at Florida airport; wife wounded
How Russia Used Trolls, Cyberattacks and Propaganda to Try to Influence Election
Nick Jonas, Usher, Tom Hanks Attend Obama Farewell Party
More News
Photos
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
More Photos