Route 202 NB closed after snowplow hits utility pole in Delco

Route 202 northbound is closed after police say a snowplow driver lost control and hit a utility pole in Chadds Ford, Delaware County.It happened around 1 p.m. Saturday on Route 202 northbound and Route 1.Action News captured images, showing the truck's contents spilled out onto the road, making for a traffic mess.No injuries were reported.Route 202 northbound is currently closed at Route 1.Village at Painters' Crossings Shopping Center temporarily lost power, but it has since been restored.