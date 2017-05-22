WEATHER

See if your name is going to be used for a tropical storm this year

(Shutterstock)

Have you ever wondered how hurricanes get their names?

You probably already know they go in alphabetical order, but it's a little more structured than just that.


The World Meteorological Organization, which is in charge of assigning names to hurricanes and tropical storms, has six lists that they cycle through. (In other words, you'll see 2014's list again in 2020.) They've been using this system since 1953.

The WMO looks for short, distinctive names when choosing new ones for their lists. A new one must be chosen if a name is "retired" -- that is, if a storm is so destructive or deadly that it would be insensitive to continue to use the name.

There are several more rules in the name choosing process. For example, only 21 letters of the English alphabet are in use, so none of the names start with less common letters like Q. (Sorry, Quentin.)

Will a storm be named after you soon? Look it up by year in the gallery above or by letter in the list below. If you don't see your name, that could be because it's on the list of retired names. Or it could be listed as a future storm in another part of the world.

"A" names
Alex (2016)
Arlene (2017)
Alberto (2018)
Andrea (2019)
Arthur (2020)

"B" names
Bonnie (2016)
Bret (2017)
Beryl (2018)
Barry (2019)
Bertha (2020)

"C" names
Colin (2016)
Cindy (2017)
Chris (2018)
Chantal (2019)
Cristobal (2020)

"D" names
Danielle (2016)
Don (2017)
Debby (2018)
Dorian (2019)
Dolly (2020)

"E" names
Earl (2016)
Emily (2017)
Ernesto (2018)
Erin (2019)
Edouard (2020)

"F" names
Fiona (2016)
Franklin (2017)
Florence (2018)
Fernand (2019)
Fay (2020)

"G" names
Gaston (2016)
Gert (2017)

Gordon (2018)
Gabrielle (2019)
Gonzalo (2020)

"H" names
Hermine (2016)
Harvey (2017)
Helene (2018)
Humberto (2019)
Hanna (2020)

"I" names
Ian (2016)
Irma (2017)
Isaac (2018)
Imelda (2019)
Isaias (2020)

"J" names
Julia (2016)
Jose (2017)
Joyce (2018)
Jerry (2019)
Josephine (2020)

"K" names
Karl (2016)
Katia (2017)
Kirk (2018)
Karen (2019)
Kyle (2020)

"L" names
Lisa (2016)
Lee (2017)
Leslie (2018)
Lorenzo (2019)
Laura (2020)

"M" names
Matthew (2016)
Maria (2017)
Michael (2018)
Melissa (2019)
Marco (2020)

"N" names
Nicole (2016)
Nate (2017)
Nadine (2018)

Nestor (2019)
Nana (2020)

"O" names
Otto (2016)
Ophelia (2017)
Oscar (2018)
Olga (2019)
Omar (2020)

"P" names
Paula (2016)
Philippe (2017)
Patty (2018)
Pablo (2019)
Paulette (2020)

"R" names
Richard (2016)
Rina (2017)
Rafael (2018)
Rebekah (2019)
Rene (2020)

"S" names
Shary (2016)
Sean (2017)
Sara (2018)
Sebastien (2019)
Sally (2020)

"T" names
Tobias (2016)
Tammy (2017)
Tony (2018)
Tanya (2019)
Teddy (2020)

"V" names
Virginie (2016)
Vince (2017)
Valerie (2018)
Van (2019)
Vicky (2020)

"W" names
Walter (2016)
Whitney (2017)
William (2018)
Wendy (2019)
Wilfred (2020)
