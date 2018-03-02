  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
SEPTA bus hit by falling tree on Schuylkill Expressway

SEPTA bus hit by falling tree on Schuylkill Expressway. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on March 2, 2018. (WPVI)

LOWER MERION TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A SEPTA bus traveling on the Schuylkill Expressway was hit by a falling tree on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened in the westbound lanes around 1 p.m. in Lower Merion Township.

A tree fell on a SEPTA bus that was travelling on the Schuylkill Expressway on March 2, 2018.


Video from a traffic cam showed the tree extending from the woods, over the bus, and into the opposite lane.

SEPTA said this is the Route 125 bus, and the bus was in motion when the tree came crashing down. There are passengers on the bus, but no injuries have been reported at this time.

The westbound lanes were closed for hours, finally opening shortly after 4 p.m.

The tree came down amid high winds and snow as a nor'easter hit the area.

