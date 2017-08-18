Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for several counties

High humidity, temperatures climbing to 91, with a 102 heat index, along with an approaching cold front is helping fuel a line of severe storms moving east through our region.Severe thunderstorm warnings are posted ahead of the line of storms. Flash flood warnings have been posted in parts of Berks County, where cars have been stuck in high water, prompting water rescues.A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 p.m.FLASH FLOOD WATCH: This is in effect across the entire region tonight. Drenching downpours could produce as much as 2-6" of rain, easily enough to cause flash flooding of roads, creeks and streams. Do not drive or walk through any flooded areas. Water can rise very quickly in flash flooding situations.TONIGHT: The line of strong to severe storms should move off the coast by 10PM. After midnight, clouds begin to break. It's still muggy. The low is 74.SATURDAY: The morning looks humid, but by the afternoon, humidity drops off and we begin to feel more comfortable. We have partly sunny skies overall. The high is a warm 89.SUNDAY: It's mostly sunny and less humid, making for a nice summer Sunday! The high is 88.MONDAY: Things are looking up as we prepare to look up at the solar eclipse (assuming you have the correct type of protective glasses, of course!). Look for sunshine mixing with a few passing clouds. It will be warm. The high is 89.TUESDAY: This is an unsettled day with hotter and more humid air in place. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with an afternoon thunderstorm possible and a high around 92.WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun mix. It's still humid. A thunderstorms is possible. The high: 88.THURSDAY: Look for a nice, mostly sunny afternoon with lower humidity and a more moderate high of 82.FRIDAY: It's another partly sunny afternoon with a fall-like high around 79.-----