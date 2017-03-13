Shoppers stock up as the winter storm approaches

Piles of ice melt ready for customers at the Home Depot in South Philly! pic.twitter.com/sMFSZvsCwC — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) March 13, 2017

From ice melt to shovels to snow blowers, the Home Depot store in South Philadelphia was well-stocked with supplies Monday, just hours before a major winter storm was expected to arrive."I just wanted to prepare," said Bakht Khan of Deptford, N.J. "I'm not ready for the snow, to be honest with you. But if it's coming, it's coming. What can I say?"Action News found one pair quickly filling their cart. They work in building maintenance and were bolstering their salt supply.Tomorrow will be no day off."Are you kidding? I work 7 days a week," said Frank, a buildings maintenance manager. "Snow, rain... we'll be out there probably 12 hours tomorrow."At the Shop Rite supermarket on Oregon Avenue, carts were filling up.Shoppers were getting ready to hunker down, with families and felines alike."I got kitten food, kitten litter," said Lisa Howell of South Philadelphia. "Just trying to get prepared, that's it.:We caught up with several shoppers in the bread and milk aisles, which were heavily stocked."You know South Philly," Suzie Paonessa told us. "Milk, bread and eggs. We've got to have the milk, the bread, and the eggs.""I bought lunch meat," said Shervon Leonard of Southwest Philadelphia. "So I'm going to make plenty of sandwiches so I'm prepared."------