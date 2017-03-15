WEATHER

Side streets still snowed in in Reading, Pa.

Most of the main roads in Reading were passable after road crews spent the night clearing things out. But it was really hit-or-miss on the back streets. (WPVI)

READING, Pa. (WPVI) --
What started as a snowy, slushy mess Tuesday in Berks County had become an icy dilemma by Wednesday.

Most of the main roads in Reading were passable after road crews spent the night clearing things out.

But it was really hit-or-miss on the back streets.

Action News found residents like Cory Pierce working extra hard working to clear their sidewalks.

"The snow is kind of thick," he said. "It's hard, so it's a little harder to get up. I used another shovel as well as a regular snow shovel."

In fact, some side roads remained closed, with a number of vehicles stuck where their owners left them before the storm.

People we spoke with said it has not been fun, but it's nothing they haven't seen before in Berks County.

"It'll freak everybody out for a couple of days," said Dave Swope. "And we'll be alright. We're a tough little city here in Reading, Pennsylvania. Just ask anybody."

Public schools in Reading remained closed on Wednesday along with several other districts in Berks County.

