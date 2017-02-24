Skiers hit slopes, despite spring-like weather

It's February and the unusually warm weather has skiers and snowboarders dressed unusually light for this time of year at Blue Mountain Resort.Though you'll hear most say they love it."It's pretty warm out. This is the warmest I've ever skied," said Jake Nelson of Montana."It's beautiful man, just perfect weather for shreddin," said Mark Tomasic of Palmerton.They're also worried this winter season is going to end entirely too short."Hopefully the snow will last a little longer and we can get some more," said Maxwell Brennan of Allentown.Melissa Yingling with Blue Mountain took us out to talk about the warm weather and ski conditions."We have a really great base across the mountain that we were even blowing snow earlier this week when we had the cooler temperatures to prepare," said Yingling.On top of them being prepared, she says most of the slopes are open."I think our biggest obstacle right now is just reminding people, 'Hey! We're still here and were ready to go,' " said Yingling.She adds some other resorts around the area that don't have their snow-making abilities have had significant melting and that's unfortunate.It's so severe some of their races next weekend might be moved to Blue Mountain.One racer we spoke with says obviously the warm weather conditions aren't ideal."It's really hard to set a course and then keep the snow firm enough to actually be able to race," said Teagan Crane of Chester Springs.But she says the team at Blue Mountain is doing a great job, keeping up with temperatures that keep going up."The race program also did a really good job of trying to put down chemicals on the course to try to keep it firm, but there's not a lot you can do when it's this warm," said Crane.------