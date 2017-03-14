WEATHER

Sleet changing back to snow in Philadelphia

EMBED </>More News Videos

Action News reporter Jeff Chirico found a coating of ice in West Mount Airy amid the nor'easter. (WPVI)

By
WEST MOUNT AIRY (WPVI) --
The overnight snow changed into sleet early Tuesday morning in Philadelphia, leaving an icy coating in some spots.

However, that sleet was changing back to snow by late morning.

Action News reporter Jeff Chirico said the change from snow to sleet began around 4 a.m., after a few inches of snow had already fallen.

That changeover helped reduce the amount of potential snow in the city.

Reporting from the West Mount Airy section, Jeff noted that Germantown Avenue had visible blacktop at one point, only to be covered by sleet and ice.



By 10 a.m., however, snowflakes started falling again.

A nearby street light was coated in ice by 10 a.m.

------
Related Topics:
weatherphiladelphia newssnowNorthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Several businesses and attractions opening late, closed Tuesday
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
Nor'easter hits Jersey shore with high winds
Snow accumulating in Lehigh County
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Powerful nor'easter hitting the area
Nor'easter hits Jersey shore with high winds
Snow accumulating in Lehigh County
Nor'easter causes road flooding in Ocean City
DelDOT plow truck crashes in Newark
Nor'easter causes power outages around the Tri-State area
SEPTA: Nor'easter impacting service as expected
Show More
Snow, sleet and rain falls in Runnemede
Philly snow emergency in effect; city offices to open
State of Emergency for NJ due to snowstorm
Emergency proclamation issued for Pa. due to snow
Snow emergencies declared throughout the area
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Nor'easter hits Jersey shore with high winds
AccuWeather: Powerful nor'easter hitting the area
Nor'easter causes road flooding in Ocean City
More Video