Slushy roads made driving difficult in Bucks County

Slushy roads made driving difficult in Bucks County. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on February 17, 2018.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Bucks County Emergency Communications says they're hearing about accidents all over Upper Bucks County because of the snow.

The drivers we spoke to say the roads are bad.

As the snow started to fall around 5 p.m. in Doylestown, plenty of people were out enjoying their Saturday night.

Arden Mau of Jacksonville, Florida said, "I'm excited, I like it. But it's cold."

But road conditions and visibility quickly went downhill as the snow fell rapidly. Route 611 was snow covered and slippery. We spoke to drivers north of Doylestown in Plumsteadville.

Lee Crawford of Bedminster, Pa. said, "The roads are very bad right now. If you don't have four wheel drive you're probably having a hard time getting up some inclines."

Michael Blackman of Doylestown, Pa. said, "A couple of friends just called me and said they're sitting on - teeter tottering on a ditch right now."

We asked Michael Foran of Doylestown, Pa. how are the roads. He said, "They're really bad. Really slippery. We were sliding all over the place."

One family spent the day skiing in the Poconos and had a very long drive home.

"We left there at 4 o'clock and we just got here. It took almost three hours. It's really bad. You can't drive more than 20 miles an hour." said MJ Shaat of Doylestown, Pa.

Back in Doylestown, we found Christina Amri clearing off the sidewalk in front of her restaurant. While driving isn't advised, she's thankful for hungry customers within walking distance."

"The whole town walks everywhere. As you can see there's no parking. But everyone comes out. The residents are very supportive," she said.

Even if you are walking - you want to be careful on snow-covered surfaces.

PennDOT is warning that tomorrow roads could be icy even when the snow has stopped.

AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory
Heavy slushy wet snow fell across the Delaware Valley
Flooding a concern in several areas
Winter Olympics might be the coldest in 20 years
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory
Woman dies, 2 firefighters injured in house fire in Fox Chase
Boy Scout trapped in cave in Lancaster County
Heavy slushy wet snow fell across the Delaware Valley
Medical marijuana dispensaries opened Saturday in Pa.
Phillies are counting on Carlos Santana to be a driving force
THON weekend continues at Penn State
Student injured after chain falls from ceiling during Penn State's THON
New Jersey man charged with vehicular homicide
Pedestrian struck and killed in city's Feltonville section
Former V.P. Joe Biden keeping options open for presidential run
Man recovering after being shot in Grays Ferry
Heavy slushy wet snow fell across the Delaware Valley
Medical marijuana dispensaries opened Saturday in Pa.
THON weekend continues at Penn State
Phillies are counting on Carlos Santana to be a driving force
