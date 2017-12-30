  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH: Latest winter weather update from AccuWeather
WEATHER

Snow begins to fall throughout the region

Snow begins to fall throughout the region. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on December 30, 2017. (WPVI)

Many areas throughout the region saw flakes begin to fall early Saturday morning.

Snow begins to fall in Ridley.


The snow did not seem to have an impact on drivers in Delaware County, at least not earlier today.

Traffic was light and the roads were clear along MacDade Boulevard and Fairview Avenue in Ridley Township.

Snow falls in Delaware


The Action Cam was in Wilmington, Delaware this morning where a light snow was falling. At least one person braved the frigid conditions in Delcastle Park.

Snow falls on the Ben Franklin Parkway


Snowfall on the Ben Franklin Parkway made for slippery road conditions.

Snow falls in Atlantic County



A light dusting of snow blanketed parts of Atlantic County, New Jersey.

The Action Cam caught snow falling along Central Avenue in Linwood.

