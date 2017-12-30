Snow begins to fall throughout the region

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2841110" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Snow begins to fall in Ridley.

Many areas throughout the region saw flakes begin to fall early Saturday morning.The snow did not seem to have an impact on drivers in Delaware County, at least not earlier today.Traffic was light and the roads were clear along MacDade Boulevard and Fairview Avenue in Ridley Township.The Action Cam was in Wilmington, Delaware this morning where a light snow was falling. At least one person braved the frigid conditions in Delcastle Park.Snowfall on the Ben Franklin Parkway made for slippery road conditions.A light dusting of snow blanketed parts of Atlantic County, New Jersey.The Action Cam caught snow falling along Central Avenue in Linwood.