WEATHER

Snow covers roads and sidewalks in West Mount Airy

EMBED </>More News Videos

Jeff Chirico reports on the snow from the West Mount Airy section of Philadelphia. (WPVI)

WEST MOUNT AIRY (WPVI) --
Jeff Chirico reports on the snow from the West Mount Airy section of Philadelphia.

So far, over two inches of snow is covering the roads and grassy surfaces.

Just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, sleet began to fall.

Travel appears to be okay. Many of the roads are slushy and slippery.

There are plows working to get the roads clear, and some folks are already out shoveling.

------
Related Topics:
weatherphiladelphia newssnowNorthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Blizzard Warning for parts of Pa. and NJ
Philadelphia and suburbs prepare for winter storm
Snow emergencies declared throughout the area
Annie McCormick reports from Lehigh County
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Blizzard Warning for parts of Pa. and NJ
6abc School Closings and Delays
Annie McCormick reports from Lehigh County
LIVE VIDEO: Tracking the Blizzard
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Philly snow emergency now in effect
State of Emergency for NJ ahead of snowstorm
Emergency proclamation issued for Pa. ahead of snow
Show More
Snow emergencies declared throughout the area
SEPTA announces plan for snowstorm
NJ Transit, PATCO announce service changes due to snow
Airlines begin to cancel flights at PHL ahead of storm
More News
Top Video
Annie McCormick reports from Lehigh County
AccuWeather: Blizzard Warning for parts of Pa. and NJ
Winter storm forces basketball teams to alter travel plans
Coffins, skeletal remains discovered under Old City construction site
More Video