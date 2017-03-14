Snow covers roads and sidewalks in West Mount Airy

Good morning, Philadelphia. We are in Mt. Airy where snow is piling up. Tweet your snowy pics with #6abcAction pic.twitter.com/0J1fgi0fTb — Jeff Chirico (@JeffChirico) March 14, 2017

Jeff Chirico reports on the snow from the West Mount Airy section of Philadelphia.So far, over two inches of snow is covering the roads and grassy surfaces.Just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, sleet began to fall.Travel appears to be okay. Many of the roads are slushy and slippery.There are plows working to get the roads clear, and some folks are already out shoveling.------