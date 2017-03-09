Snow Developing Overnight

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from midnight to noon (Friday) for the counties of Lehigh, Northampton, Berks, Bucks, Montgomery, Mercer, Carbon and Monroe.TONIGHT: Turning cloudy and colder with snow developing after midnight. Lows 31-37.FRIDAY: Periods of moderate to occasionally heavy snow during the morning. Slick roads will develop for areas north and west of the city. The visibility will also be greatly reduced at times. Total snow accumulations will range from a coating to an inch in the city as well as areas south and east, 1-3" north and west and 3-5" for the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. Mostly cloudy and breezy during the day with a leftover snow shower or snow squall developing. High 41. Wind chills in the 30's.SATURDAY: Partly sunny, blustery and very cold. High 33. Wind chills in the teens.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 36.MONDAY: Clouds and sun early, increasing clouds late. High 38.TUESDAY: We will be watching a Nor'easter developing off the Mid Atlantic coast. The storms track and intensity will ultimately determine rain versus snow. This could end up being a significant storm. High 36.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, blustery and cold. High 39.THURSDAY: Clouds and sun, chilly. High 40.------