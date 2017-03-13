Snow emergencies announced ahead of storm

Several snow emergencies have been declared throughout the area ahead of Tuesday's storm.Caernarvon Township - Effective 6 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. WednesdayBensalem - Effective immediatelyHilltown Township - Effective 9 p.m. Monday through 12 p.m. WednesdayPerkasie - Effective midnight TuesdaySilverdale Borough - Effective 9 p.m. Monday through 12 p.m. WednesdayWarminster Township - Effective 6 p.m. MondayCoatsville - Effective Monday 8 p.m. through 8 p.m. TuesdayHoney Brook Borough - Effective 8 p.m. Monday through 12 p.m. WednesdayOxford - Effective 8 p.m. Monday through 5 p.m. WednesdayPhoenixville - Effective 4 p.m. Monday through 2 p.m. WednesdayHaverford Township - Effective 11 p.m. Monday through 6 p.m. TuesdayAllentown - Effective 6 p.m. MondayHatfield Township - Effective 10 p.m. MondayNorth Wales Borough - Effective 8 p.m. Monday through 6 p.m. WednesdayRoyersford - Effective 10 p.m. MondayUpper Merion Township - Effective 8 p.m. Monday through 12 p.m. WednesdayWest Pottsgrove Township - Effective 6 p.m. Monday through 4 p.m. Wednesday------