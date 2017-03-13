WEATHER

Snow emergencies announced ahead of storm

Several snow emergencies have been declared throughout the area ahead of Tuesday's storm.

PHILADELPHIA
The city of Philadelphia has declared a snow emergency beginning at 9 p.m.

PENNSYLVANIA
Governor Tom Wolf signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency for Pennsylvania.

Berks County
Caernarvon Township - Effective 6 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Wednesday

Bucks County
Bensalem - Effective immediately
Hilltown Township - Effective 9 p.m. Monday through 12 p.m. Wednesday
Perkasie - Effective midnight Tuesday
Silverdale Borough - Effective 9 p.m. Monday through 12 p.m. Wednesday
Warminster Township - Effective 6 p.m. Monday

Chester County
Coatsville - Effective Monday 8 p.m. through 8 p.m. Tuesday
Honey Brook Borough - Effective 8 p.m. Monday through 12 p.m. Wednesday
Oxford - Effective 8 p.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Wednesday
Phoenixville - Effective 4 p.m. Monday through 2 p.m. Wednesday

Delaware County
Haverford Township - Effective 11 p.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Tuesday

Lehigh County
Allentown - Effective 6 p.m. Monday

Montgomery County
Code Blue issued for the entire county from 12 p.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Friday

Hatfield Township - Effective 10 p.m. Monday
North Wales Borough - Effective 8 p.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Wednesday
Royersford - Effective 10 p.m. Monday
Upper Merion Township - Effective 8 p.m. Monday through 12 p.m. Wednesday
West Pottsgrove Township - Effective 6 p.m. Monday through 4 p.m. Wednesday

NEW JERSEY

DELAWARE

------
