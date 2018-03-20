Communities are announcing snow emergencies ahead of the fourth nor'easter to hit the Delaware and Lehigh valleys:has declared a snow emergency effective at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, until 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 22, 2018.During this time parking on designated Snow Emergency Routes is prohibited to allow our plow operators to clear the streets in a safe and efficient manner. Cars parked on Snow Emergency Routes after 4 p.m. may be towed and impounded at the owner's expense.Haverford Township has declared a snow emergency effective 10 p.m., Tuesday, March 20, 2018. This will assist in snow removal and the safe passage of emergency vehicles. The Emergency Declaration will end 8 a.m., Thursday, March 22, 2018, unless you receive further notification. All township buildings including the Skatium (Municipal Administration, Skatium, CREC, and Library) will be closed on Wednesday and will reopen on Thursday, March 22nd. Wednesday's TRASH collection is canceled.Declaration of snow emergency because of snowfall and frigid temperatures and the hazardous conditions created by this snow event.Will be under a snow emergency effective 9 p.m. on March 20, 2018, until further notice.Snow emergency Declaration for Lower Gwynedd Township effective March 20, 2018, starting at 8:00 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 22, 2018.Has declared a snow and ice emergency for the following period: March 20, 2018, at 11 p.m. until Thursday, March 22, 2018, at 12 p.m.A snow emergency will go into effect in Montgomery Township at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. All snow emergency routes must be kept clear of parked or unattended vehicles during the emergency so that roads can be properly plowed.Effective 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 20 through 10 a.m., Thursday, March 22, 2018, a "snow emergency" is declared for North Wales Borough, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced on the posted snow emergency routes of Main and Walnut Streets and cars will be towed.Snow emergency is declared for the township beginning at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday March 21 and will end at 12 noon on Thursday, March 22, 2018.Has declared a snow emergency effective at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, until 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 22, 2018. During this time parking on designated snow emergency routes is prohibited to allow our plow operators to clear the streets in a safe and efficient manner.Has declared a snow emergency for the Borough of Royersford. This snow emergency is in effect on TuesdayMarch 20, 2018, at 10:00 p.m. All residents and business owners are advised to clear all vehicles off of the snowemergency routes.Snow emergency declared that will be in effect from 10 p.m.Tuesday, March 20, 2018, until 6 .m. Thursday, March 22, 2018.Is declaring a snow emergency beginning Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at 6:00 p.m., ending Wednesday, March 21 at 2:00 a.m.------