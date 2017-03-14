Snow emergencies declared throughout the area

Several snow emergencies have been declared throughout the area.Caernarvon Township - Effective 6 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. WednesdayExeter Township - Effective midnight Monday through midnight WednesdayBensalem - Effective immediatelyHilltown Township - Effective 9 p.m. Monday through 12 p.m. WednesdayPerkasie - Effective midnight TuesdaySilverdale Borough - Effective 9 p.m. Monday through 12 p.m. WednesdayUpper Southampton Township - Effective 10 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. WednesdayWarminster Township - Effective 6 p.m. MondayWarrington Township - Effective midnight Tuesday through midnight WednesdayCoatesville - Effective Monday 8 p.m. through 8 p.m. TuesdayHoney Brook Borough - Effective 8 p.m. Monday through 12 p.m. WednesdayKennett Square - Effective 11 p.m. MondayOxford - Effective 8 p.m. Monday through 5 p.m. WednesdayPhoenixville - Effective 4 p.m. Monday through 2 p.m. WednesdayTredyffrin Township - Effective 9 p.m. Monday through 9 p.m. TuesdayWest Chester - Effective midnight TuesdayDarby Borough - Effective 4 p.m. MondayHaverford Township - Effective 11 p.m. Monday through 6 p.m. TuesdayMedia - Effective 6 p.m. Monday through 12 p.m. WednesdayUpper Darby Township - Effective 7 p.m. Monday through 9 a.m. WednesdayAllentown - Effective 6 p.m. MondayAbington Township - Effective 8 p.m. MondayConshohocken - Effective 10 p.m. Monday through 7 p.m. WednesdayEast Greenville Borough - Effective 11 p.m. MondayFranconia Township - Effective 7 p.m. Monday through 7 p.m. WednesdayHatfield Township - Effective 10 p.m. MondayLansdale Borough - Effective 4 p.m. MondayLower Frederick Township - Effective 10 p.m. Monday through 8 a.m. WednesdayLower Gwynedd - Effective 6 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. WednesdayLower Providence Township - Effective 6 p.m. Monday to 6 p.m. WednesdayNorth Wales Borough - Effective 8 p.m. Monday through 6 p.m. WednesdayPerkiomen Township - Effective 10 p.m. Monday through 12 p.m. WednesdayRoyersford - Effective 10 p.m. MondayUpper Gwynedd - Effective 6 p.m. MondayUpper Merion Township - Effective 8 p.m. Monday through 12 p.m. WednesdayWest Conshohocken - Effective 7 p.m. MondayWest Norriton Township - Effective 8 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. WednesdayWest Pottsgrove Township - Effective 6 p.m. Monday through 4 p.m. WednesdayWhitpain Township - Effective Monday 8 p.m.Voorhees Township - Effective immediatelyCity of Newark- Effective 1:30 a.m. Tuesday------