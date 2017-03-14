WEATHER

Snow emergencies declared throughout the area

Several snow emergencies have been declared throughout the area.

PHILADELPHIA
The city of Philadelphia has declared a snow emergency beginning at 9 p.m.

PENNSYLVANIA
Governor Tom Wolf signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency for Pennsylvania.

Berks County
Caernarvon Township - Effective 6 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Wednesday
Exeter Township - Effective midnight Monday through midnight Wednesday

Bucks County
Bensalem - Effective immediately
Hilltown Township - Effective 9 p.m. Monday through 12 p.m. Wednesday
Perkasie - Effective midnight Tuesday
Silverdale Borough - Effective 9 p.m. Monday through 12 p.m. Wednesday
Upper Southampton Township - Effective 10 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Wednesday
Warminster Township - Effective 6 p.m. Monday
Warrington Township - Effective midnight Tuesday through midnight Wednesday

Chester County
Coatesville - Effective Monday 8 p.m. through 8 p.m. Tuesday
Honey Brook Borough - Effective 8 p.m. Monday through 12 p.m. Wednesday
Kennett Square - Effective 11 p.m. Monday
Oxford - Effective 8 p.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Wednesday
Phoenixville - Effective 4 p.m. Monday through 2 p.m. Wednesday
Tredyffrin Township - Effective 9 p.m. Monday through 9 p.m. Tuesday
West Chester - Effective midnight Tuesday

Delaware County
Darby Borough - Effective 4 p.m. Monday
Haverford Township - Effective 11 p.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Tuesday
Media - Effective 6 p.m. Monday through 12 p.m. Wednesday
Upper Darby Township - Effective 7 p.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Wednesday

Lehigh County
Allentown - Effective 6 p.m. Monday

Montgomery County
Code Blue issued for the entire county from 12 p.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Friday

Abington Township - Effective 8 p.m. Monday
Conshohocken - Effective 10 p.m. Monday through 7 p.m. Wednesday
East Greenville Borough - Effective 11 p.m. Monday
Franconia Township - Effective 7 p.m. Monday through 7 p.m. Wednesday
Hatfield Township - Effective 10 p.m. Monday
Lansdale Borough - Effective 4 p.m. Monday
Lower Frederick Township - Effective 10 p.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Wednesday
Lower Gwynedd - Effective 6 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Wednesday
Lower Providence Township - Effective 6 p.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Wednesday
North Wales Borough - Effective 8 p.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Wednesday
Perkiomen Township - Effective 10 p.m. Monday through 12 p.m. Wednesday
Royersford - Effective 10 p.m. Monday
Upper Gwynedd - Effective 6 p.m. Monday
Upper Merion Township - Effective 8 p.m. Monday through 12 p.m. Wednesday
West Conshohocken - Effective 7 p.m. Monday
West Norriton Township - Effective 8 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Wednesday
West Pottsgrove Township - Effective 6 p.m. Monday through 4 p.m. Wednesday
Whitpain Township - Effective Monday 8 p.m.

NEW JERSEY
Governor Chris Christie declared a state of emergency for New Jersey ahead of the approaching snowstorm.

Camden County
Voorhees Township - Effective immediately

DELAWARE
City of Newark- Effective 1:30 a.m. Tuesday

