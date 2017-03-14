Snow emergency lifted for Philadelphia

The city of Philadelphia has lifted the snow emergency that had been declared ahead of the nor'easter.This means that parking is again allowed on snow emergency routes. The Philadelphia Parking Authority will resume enforcement of all parking violations beginning at 4 p.m.The discounted parking rates at PPA Center City garages will continue until 4 p.m. Anyone entering the garage after 4 p.m. will pay normal rates.All trash and recycling collections will resume on Wednesday.Trash collection had been suspended for Tuesday. Residents in neighborhoods that normally have collections on Tuesdays are asked to hold their trash until the following week.The City is in Code Blue until temperatures rise. If you are concerned about someone who is homeless, please call the Outreach Coordination Center at 215-232-1984 at any time. Outreach is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. First responders can also transport people to shelter for their own safety.Residents are expected to shovel all walkways and clear a 36-inch path 6 hours after the conclusion of the storm. Failure to shovel walkways can result in a $50.00 code violation notice. Residents and private contractors are also prohibited from shoveling or plowing snow into the streets. This creates a safety hazard and makes it difficult for the city to plow effectively.