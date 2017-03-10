WEATHER

Snow falls as temperatures drop in Allentown

Wet snow began to fall in Allentown before 6 a.m. Friday.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
The flurries quickly became consistent after the temperatures dropped significantly overnight.

Salt trucks were seen on the highway preparing the roads for travel.

Many of the roads were already treated with brine in preparation of the snow.

The roads look like it's just rainy, but be mindful of slick spots.

However, the snow is covering the grassy surfaces.



There are a lot of plows trucks everywhere because some folks are hoping to make some money.

Action News spoke to one of those plow truck drivers.

He said, "We woke up like 2:30 a.m. to be in for 3 a.m. We are hoping to get a lot of snow. I hope so at least. We are just waiting for it to come down, so we can start taking of care of properties right now."

