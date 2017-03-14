WEATHER

Snow gives way to sleet in Philadelphia

EMBED </>More News Videos

The overnight snow began to change into sleet early Tuesday morning in Philadelphia. (WPVI)

By
WEST MOUNT AIRY (WPVI) --
The overnight snow began to change into sleet early Tuesday morning in Philadelphia.

Action News reporter Jeff Chirico said the change began around 4 a.m., after a few inches of snow had already fallen.

That changeover is helping reduce the amount of potential snow in the city.



Reporting from the West Mount Airy section, Jeff noted that that Germantown Avenue had visible blacktop at one point, only to be covered by sleet and ice.

