Snow gives way to sleet in Philadelphia

Couple inches of snow in West Mt. Airy. Sleet falling now. @6abc pic.twitter.com/wWUIHlRH22 — Jeff Chirico (@JeffChirico) March 14, 2017

The overnight snow began to change into sleet early Tuesday morning in Philadelphia.Action News reporter Jeff Chirico said the change began around 4 a.m., after a few inches of snow had already fallen.That changeover is helping reduce the amount of potential snow in the city.Reporting from the West Mount Airy section, Jeff noted that that Germantown Avenue had visible blacktop at one point, only to be covered by sleet and ice.------