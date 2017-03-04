Snow squalls cause pileups, injuries on Pa. interstates

Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia.

Snow squalls across Pennsylvania led to a number of weather-related pileups on highways around the state and sent multiple people to the hospital.A pileup of at least 30 vehicles on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County involved a number of injuries Friday.Schuylkill County 911 supervisor Tom Shearn says the injured are being transported via helicopter and ambulance. He says they're still transporting people to the hospital and "ambulances are turning around and going back to the scene to get more."Photos of the pileup posted on social media show numerous cars and tractor trailers off the highway and on top of one another.Multi-vehicle crashes were also reported on Interstate 80 in Clinton County and Interstate 99 in Centre County.WNEP-TV says at least 2 people were flown to hospitals in the I-80 crash and over a dozen were taken in ambulances.