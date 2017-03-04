WEATHER

Snow squalls cause pileups, injuries on Pa. interstates

EMBED </>More News Videos

Snow squalls across Pennsylvania led to a number of weather-related pileups on highways around the state and sent multiple people to the hospital. (WPVI)

HARRISBURG, Pa. --
Snow squalls across Pennsylvania led to a number of weather-related pileups on highways around the state and sent multiple people to the hospital.

A pileup of at least 30 vehicles on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County involved a number of injuries Friday.

Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia.



Schuylkill County 911 supervisor Tom Shearn says the injured are being transported via helicopter and ambulance. He says they're still transporting people to the hospital and "ambulances are turning around and going back to the scene to get more."

Photos of the pileup posted on social media show numerous cars and tractor trailers off the highway and on top of one another.

Benjamin Franklin Bridge.



Multi-vehicle crashes were also reported on Interstate 80 in Clinton County and Interstate 99 in Centre County.

WNEP-TV says at least 2 people were flown to hospitals in the I-80 crash and over a dozen were taken in ambulances.

------
Related Topics:
weatherpennsylvania newsweathercar accidentcar crashsnowHarrisburg
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Unseasonably Cold Weekend
Satellite captures solar eclipses from space
What is the EF-Scale?
Take a ride on this picturesque Alaskan bore tide
More Weather
Top Stories
Man struck, killed in Pottstown; 1 vehicle fled
Man, school bus caught in crossfire in Logan
Action News Investigation: Safety concerns over city-issued vehicles
Woman critical after being struck by vehicle in Burlco
Ransomware attack hits Pennsylvania Senate Democrats
Boy, 7, hailed hero after helping save mom in Evesham Twp.
Couple critical, grandson hurt in Kensington row house fire
Show More
3-vehicle crash causes traffic delays on I-95 SB in Holmesburg
Puppies from now-closed NJ shop ready for homes
DHS considering separating families illegally crossing border
Keystone pipeline won't have to use American steel
Zika infection during pregnancy may increase birth defect risk 20-fold
More News
Top Video
Man struck, killed in Pottstown; 1 vehicle fled
Man, school bus caught in crossfire in Logan
Action News Investigation: Safety concerns over city-issued vehicles
Woman critical after being struck by vehicle in Burlco
More Video