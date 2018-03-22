NOR'EASTER

Snow totals for 4th nor'easter to hit Philadelphia area

Snowfall in Upper Merion Township. (Dr. Todd B. Brown / Twitter)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A fourth nor'easter brought a lot of snow to the Delaware and Lehigh valleys.

The final snow totals have come in for most of New Jersey, Philadelphia, and the Pa. suburbs.
NEW JERSEY

NJ residents deal with snow, hopes for spring weather. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on March 21, 2018.

Burlington County

Tabernacle 13.5",
Mount Laurel 12",
Mount Holly 11.9",
North Hanover Twp. 11",
Southampton Twp. 11",
Pemberton 11",
Lumberton 10.5",
Burlington 10.2",
Delran Twp. 9.5",
Florence 9",
Crosswicks 8.5",
Maple Shade 8.5",
Marlton 8"

Cape May County

Greenfield 10",
Upper Twp. 7.7",
Seaville 7.5",
Belleplain 7.3",
Woodbine 6.2",
Dennisville 6.2",
Ocean City 6",
Eldora 4.5"

Cumberland County

Newport 8",
Fortescue 8",
Upper Deerfield Twp. 7.5",
Millville 7",
Vineland 6.5".
(Both Millville and Vineland never updated past 6:30pm Wednesday evening, so they probably picked up a little bit more than what is posted).

Gloucester County

West Deptford 12",
Williamsotwn 10",
Pitman 9.1",
Manuta 9",
Sewell 8",
Glassboro 8.4",
Mullica Hill 7"

Mercer County

Hightstown 9.4",
Ewing Twp. 8",
Ewing 8",
Lawrence Twp. 7.4",
Trenton 7.3",
Hopewell 7.2",
Hamilton Twp. 7",
Somerset 6.8"

Ocean County
Berkeley Twp. 15.5",
Lacey 15",
Pinewald 14",

Bayville 13.5",
Waretown 13",
Whiting 12.5",
Toms River 12",
Lakehurst 11",
Point Pleasant Beach 10.5",
Brick Twp. 10.2",
Lakewood 10",
Jackson 9.8",
Forked River 9.5",
Tuckerton 9.5",
Barnegat 9"

PENNSYLVANIA

Folks find ways to get around in snowy Chester County. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 4:30pm on March 21, 2018.

Berks County
Huffs Church 15.5",
Boyertown 14",
Kutztown 13",
Reading 12.5",
Shillington 12.1",
West Lawn 11.7",
Robesonia 10.5",
Sinking Spring 10.5",
Blandon 10",
Hamburg 8.5"

Bucks County
West Rockhill Twp. 14",
Quakertown 14",
Perkasie 14",
Springtown 13.2",
Bedminster 13",
Langhorne 10.8",
Southampton 10.5",
Trevose 10",
Chalfont 10",
Doylestown 9.9",
Levittown 9.5",
Lower Makefield Twp. 9.1",
Morrisville 8.5",
Oakford 8"

Chester County
East Nantmeal Twp. 12.5",
Pughtown 12.2",
Warwick 11.4",
Glenmoore 10.2",
Elverson 10",
Devault 9.5",
Valley Forge 9.5",
Exton 9",
Thornbury 8.9",
Chester Springs 8.8",
New London 8.6",

Nottingham 6.7",
West Chester 6.5",
Avondale 6"

Delaware County
Wayne 10",
Chadds Ford 9.6",
Clifton Heights 9.2",
Ridley Park 8.7",
Thornton 8.2",
Upper Darby Twp. 8.2",
Drexel Hill 8",
Broomall 8",
Media 6.9",
Norwood 6.3"

Lehigh County
Zionsville 16.2",
Macungie 16",
Emmaus 15",
South Allentown 14.7",
Alburtis 14.5",
Vera Cruz 14.5",
Center Valley 13.8",
Salisbury Twp. 13.7",
Germansville 13.6",
New Tripoli 13.6",
Lehigh Valley Airport 13.2",
East Texas 12.5",
Orefield 10"

Montgomery County
Lansdale 16.5",
Pottsotwn 15.2",
Tylersport 15",
Norristown 13.1",
Royersford 12.8",
Hatfield 12.5",
Graterford 12.5",
Gilbertsville 12.3",
Vernfield 12",
Worcester 12",
Bryn Mawr 11",
Spring Mount 10.9",
King Of Prussia 10.4"

Philadelphia County
Roxborough 9.3",
Fox Chase 8.4",
Northeast Philadelphia 8",
Mayfair 7.8",
Philadelphia International Airport 7.6",
Somerton 7.4",
Center City 7"

Residents deal with city streets during the nor'easter. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on March 21, 2018.



