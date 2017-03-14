Snow, wind, and sleet in western suburban neighborhoods

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1800231" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The wind picked up by Tuesday afternoon and the precipitation eventually stopped. And things began to change quickly from early this morning in Royersford, Pennsylvania.

The wind picked up by Tuesday afternoon and the precipitation eventually stopped. And things began to change quickly from early this morning in Royersford, Pennsylvania."It's kind of nasty more ice than anything," said Charles Hafner of Pottstown"He continued, "First it started off as powder and out of nowhere, it started to do a hail mix, and now it is a solid sheet of ice, and it's a pain plowing."The storm brought to the far western suburbs, first snow followed by a windblown icy sleet for more than seven hours.Andrew Kaier of Phoenixville said, "It's like little shards of glass hitting you all over the place."The icy mix accumulated into a heavy slushy material that at one point was described as having the consistency of a snow cone ice.The roads around Phoenixville and neighboring Royersford largely deserted, except for the occasional plow crew or first responder.Getting around could be hit or miss.Kim Klein of Worcester said, "Slippery, you need to be careful and go slow."And if you are going too fast, sometimes you can start going in the wrong direction. "Got to get to work when you are a nurse," added Kelin.Given the rapid accumulation on roads, even all-wheel drive is no guarantee you wouldn't need a push.It was not a good morning to get around in a car.Tom Taggart, Jr. of Phoenixville agreed, "Not too good sliding around, got stuck, had to shovel myself out a couple of times."But many of the folks took the advice of the governor and stayed off the roads.------