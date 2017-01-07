WEATHER

Snowplow hits utility pole in Delaware County

CHADDS FORD, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police say a snowplow driver lost control and hit a utility pole in Chadds Ford, Delaware County.

It happened around 1 p.m. Saturday on Route 202 northbound and Route 1.

Action News captured images, showing the truck's contents spilled out onto the road, making for a traffic mess.

No injuries were reported.

Route 202 northbound was closed at Route 1 as crews cleared the scene.

Village at Painters' Crossings Shopping Center temporarily lost power, but it has since been restored.
