"This was beautifully dancing as it lit up the sky, with the most intense green I have seen from any aurora," wrote Che McPherson of Pixel Peeps.
McPherson caught the Aurora Australis ("Southern Lights") on camera from the Coronet Peak in Queenstown, New Zealand on May 28. The aurora hunter then created a breathtaking timelapse that takes place over three and a half hours.
Others in New Zealand and nearby posted about the breathtaking sight over the weekend.
Watching it now..#auroraaustralis #aurora #newzealand @MetService @EarthandClouds @weatherwyou @CloudAppSoc @CloudwatchHQ pic.twitter.com/HgYvuRYHAf— Anne-Marie (@AnneMarie224) May 28, 2017
This wasn't even 1/2 of the #Aurora australis AND it's with an 11mm wide angle lens - just enormous @Lovedunedin @StormHour #Dunedin NZ pic.twitter.com/3vAmyAcv44— Paul Le Comte (@five15design) May 28, 2017
If you live in the South Island of NZ look south now to see this #auroraaustralis pic.twitter.com/5q39E1QcxT— Dr Pippi Longsock (@PippiLongsock) May 28, 2017