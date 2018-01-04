WEATHER

Speed restrictions on area highways due to snow

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch video from Mobile 6 driving over the Ben Franklin Bridge into Philly on January 4, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Several area highways and a heavily-traveled bridge are under speed restrictions due to the snow hitting the region Thursday.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has reduced the speed limit in the Philadelphia region.

The speed limit has been lowered to 45 mph from the Morgantown (Exit 298) east to the New Jersey line and on the Northeast Extension (I-476) up to Lansdale (Exit 31).



On the Garden State Parkway, the speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in both directions south of Exit 124 - Main St in Sayreville to South of Montvale Service Area in Montvale.

The New Jersey Turnpike has reduced the speed limit to 35 mph from Delaware Memorial Bridge in Pennsville Township to the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee.

The Walt Whitman Bridge has a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.

The pedestrian walkway on the Ben Franklin Bridge is closed.

In Delaware, the speed limit on Interstate 495 has been reduced to 45 mph.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
weatherphiladelphia newspennsylvania newsnew jersey newsdelaware news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
City of Philadelphia declares snow emergency
Travel Alert: Philadelphia Airport cancellations, SEPTA detours
Snow Emergencies, Closings in Philadelphia Area
Track the storm with the upgraded 6abc app
#6abcAction: Photos, videos of the winter storm
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Blizzard Warning in NJ and Del. as nor'easter hits
State of Emergency in Atlantic, Cape May, Ocean counties
Crash shuts down Northeast Extension of Pa. Turnpike
Snow Emergencies, Closings in Philadelphia Area
City of Philadelphia declares snow emergency
1 dead after SEPTA train strikes car in Lower Moreland
Travel Alert: Philadelphia Airport cancellations, SEPTA detours
Philadelphia Eagles playoff tickets go on sale
Show More
#6abcAction: Photos, videos of the winter storm
VIDEO: Heavy snowfall in Wildwood, New Jersey
Jeannette Reyes reporting from Atlantic City, NJ
Jeff Chirico reporting from Newark, Delaware
Wendy Saltzman reporting in Center City
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
AccuWeather: Blizzard Warning in NJ and Del. as nor'easter hits
State of Emergency in Atlantic, Cape May, Ocean counties
John Rawlins reporting in Somers Pt., NJ
More Video