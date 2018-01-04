Speed restrictions on area highways due to snow

Several area highways and a heavily-traveled bridge are under speed restrictions due to the snow hitting the region Thursday.The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has reduced the speed limit in the Philadelphia region.The speed limit has been lowered to 45 mph from the Morgantown (Exit 298) east to the New Jersey line and on the Northeast Extension (I-476) up to Lansdale (Exit 31).On the Garden State Parkway, the speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in both directions south of Exit 124 - Main St in Sayreville to South of Montvale Service Area in Montvale.The New Jersey Turnpike has reduced the speed limit to 35 mph from Delaware Memorial Bridge in Pennsville Township to the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee.The Walt Whitman Bridge has a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.The pedestrian walkway on the Ben Franklin Bridge is closed.In Delaware, the speed limit on Interstate 495 has been reduced to 45 mph.------