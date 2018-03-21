WEATHER

Spring nor'easter's impact on gardens

Spring nor'easter's impact on gardens. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on March 21, 2018. (WPVI)

WAYNE, Pa. (WPVI) --
The March nor'easter has certainly thrown a wrench into the plans for businesses and growers trying to get their gardens in the ground.

As Mother Nature has continued to bounce us back and forth between early spring weather and back to wretched springtime, the question occurs, how you protect your plants many of them are no doubt confused.

This Wayne hardware store gets lots of inquiries from amateur gardeners.

Jeff Muth of Do It Best Hardware said, "As for the plants themselves, snow is a common misconception. Snow is actually a great insulator, and that's the one thing a lot of people don't realize.

The grounds manager for the internationally-renowned Chanticleer Paradise Garden has some basic tips to offer.

John Lynch of Chanticleer said, "The tulip foliage is coming up and the buds are not there yet, that'll be fine."

Lynch says the iris plants are protected from the snow and their protected, and that will help a lot with the cold. And again, the snow will insulate the cold."

"When it comes to the plants if you're not going to have the snow and you're going to have cold, cover up the plants. Use sheets, bed sheets or any kind of cloth to protect them," added Lynch.

Chanticleer is one of the world's leading public display gardens.

The beautiful gardens are scheduled to open to the public in one week.

