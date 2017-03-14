TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --Gov. Chris Christie declared a state of emergency for New Jersey due to the snowstorm.
Some parts of the Garden State could see up to a foot of snow on Tuesday, and some counties are under a blizzard warning.
"During these threatening conditions, I urge all New Jerseyans to remain off the roads so our first responders and public safety officers can safely and efficiently handle emergency situations," Christie said in a statement.
State offices will be closed on Tuesday for non-essential employees.
The state is urging drivers to check road conditions at 511nj.org.
Coastal flood warnings also are in effect.
