WEATHER

State of Emergency for New Jersey due to snowstorm

EMBED </>More News Videos

Gov. Chris Christie declared a state of emergency for New Jersey ahead of the approaching snowstorm. (WPVI)

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
Gov. Chris Christie declared a state of emergency for New Jersey due to the snowstorm.

Some parts of the Garden State could see up to a foot of snow on Tuesday, and some counties are under a blizzard warning.

"During these threatening conditions, I urge all New Jerseyans to remain off the roads so our first responders and public safety officers can safely and efficiently handle emergency situations," Christie said in a statement.

State offices will be closed on Tuesday for non-essential employees.

The state is urging drivers to check road conditions at 511nj.org.

Coastal flood warnings also are in effect.

------
Related Topics:
weathernew jersey newssnowstorm
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
SEPTA: Nor'easter impacting service as expected
AccuWeather: Powerful nor'easter hitting the area
Snow gives way to sleet in Philadelphia
LIVE VIDEO: Tracking the Nor'easter
Snow, sleet and rain falls in Runnemede
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Powerful nor'easter hitting the area
6abc School Closings and Delays
Snow gives way to sleet in Philadelphia
Snow accumulating in Lehigh County
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Snow, sleet and rain falls in Runnemede
SEPTA: Nor'easter impacting service as expected
Philly snow emergency in effect; city offices to open
Show More
Emergency proclamation issued for Pa. due to snow
Snow emergencies declared throughout the area
NJ Transit, PATCO announce service changes due to snow
QB Nick Foles returning to Eagles, Chase Daniel released
More News
Top Video
Snow accumulating in Lehigh County
Snow gives way to sleet in Philadelphia
Snow, sleet and rain falls in Runnemede
AccuWeather: Powerful nor'easter hitting the area
More Video